RECALLS: Check your fridge, pantry for these foods before Thanksgiving dinner

(CNN) — If you plan on hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, you may want to check your kitchen.

Federal health officials have recalled several products due E. coli, hepatitis A, lack of inspection and other serious issues, according to .

Here’s a list of the foods you should keep away from your holiday guests:

Romaine lettuce

Romaine lettuce from Salinas, California should not be consumed. The Center for Disease Control reports 40 people in 16 states got sick with E. coli after eating the lettuce.

Another E. coli outbreak sickened at least 17 people, which lead to the recall of more than 75,000 pounds of salad products in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Washington and Wisconsin, according to the CDC.

Raw pork products

more than half a million pounds of pork products after they weren’t inspected properly.

The 515,000 pounds of raw pork items were produced between Nov 25, 2017 to Nov. 9, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The items were distributed in Illinois, which include pork lion, pork back ribs and pork chops. Read the entire list of of affected .

Chicken fried rice

About 172,692 pounds of chicken fried rice products made by a Mississippi-based company are being recalled because they may contain plastic pieces.

The products were produced from July 9 to July 11. Recalled products have the establishment number “P-34708” and were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

Cheese Nips

The cracker’s parent company issued for 11-ounce boxes “due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic piece,” according to the Food & Drug Administration.

The yellow plastic pieces came from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process. The recalled products have a used-by date of May 18, 19 or 20 of next year.

Cottage cheese

About 95,000 cases of cottage cheese are being recalled after a customer found a piece of red plastic in a container.

This affects three types of Breakstone’s cottage cheese: 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese and 4% Milkfat Cottage Cheese, the small and large sizes. The recalled products have a use-by date of Dec. 10.

Kraft Heinz reports there have been six consumer complaints of contamination.

Blackberries

Officials believe an outbreak of hepatitis A is linked to blackberries from the Fresh Thyme chain of grocery stores.

Those affected by the outbreak reportedly live in Indiana, Nebraska and Wisconsin.