Sheriff: NC woman opens fire on cell tower workers

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Cell tower workers — the brave souls who climb hundreds of feet into the air to make sure your cellphone works — have a terrifying enough job, but police said an Alexander County woman made it even scarier by shooting at them this weekend.
Susan Moose has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon after court documents state she fired a .22 revolver at a cellphone tower worker.
Channel 9 got a hold of the 911 call made from the tower, where a three-person crew was doing work south of Taylorsville.
“I’ve got a lady across the street that’s been yelling and raising hell since we’ve been here — that we’re on her property — and now there’s shots that have been fired,” the caller told a dispatcher. “I’ve got two guys on the tower.”
Deputies said when they arrived, Moose was armed with two axes and had barricaded herself inside her house across the street from the tower.