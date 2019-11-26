NHSO: Two validated gang members charged in Ogden shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men for shooting into a Ogden home Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call around 4:20 p.m. for shots fired in the 4800-block of Canetuck Road.

NHSO says once deputies arrived witnesses identified a suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

Working in partnership with the Wilmington Police Department, detectives identified Shyion Jennings and Freddie Taylor, both NHSO says are validated gang members.

The sheriff’s office says search warrants were executed at the homes of Taylor and Jennings where the suspects’ vehicle was located.

Jennings and Taylor were arrested and charged with one count each of shooting into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

Both received a $100,000 secure bond and are in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.