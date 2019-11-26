UNCW Men’s Basketball blows past Emory & Henry

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Junior guard Mike Okauru posted the first triple-double in UNCW men’s basketball history in the team’s 122-66 drubbing of NCAA Division III Emory & Henry on Tuesday night at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks, 5-3, erupted for a record 69 first-half points against the Wasps, 2-2, on the way to the second-highest point total in school history.

“It was unselfish basketball by our guys on the offensive end,” said C.B. McGrath, UNCW’s third-year head coach. “Defensively, we did some good things. I’m pleased with our rebounding effort and, obviously, when you make shots everything looks a lot better. We got some wide open looks because we were unselfish and made the next pass.”

UNCW drained a variety of shots in the victory, which was capped by eight slam dunks. The Seahawks finished the offensive explosion by shooting 70 percent from the field on 47-of-67 field goal attempts.

Okauru, a transfer from the University of Florida, paved the way with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The Raleigh, N.C. native was one of seven Seahawks to score in double figures – a school record for double digit scorers.

Freshman forward Imajae Dodd poured in a career-high 22 points on a perfect 9-for-9 shooting. Sophomore guards Jaylen Sims (18 and 12 rebounds), Brent Jenkins (16 on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting), Brian Tolefree (12), Kai Toews (10) and sophomore forward Martin Linssen (12) topped UNCW’s scoring.

Jenkins, a reserve guard, reeled off 10 straight points over a two-minute stretch in the second half as the Seahawk lead ballooned to 56 points. A Linssen free-throw with 9:15 to go secured UNCW’s third 100 point game this season and a monster slam and free throw by Dodd with 6:33 left gave the Seahawks their largest lead of the contest, 107-50.

Three Wasps scored in double-figures: Sophomore guard Micah Banks (12), senior guard Robert Holliday (10) and freshman guard Kevin Rodriguez (11).

E&H spent much of the blowout without the services of its leading scorer Colin Molden. The senior standout made all three of his field goal attempts before leaving the game with a knee injury after playing just seven minutes in the first half.

UNCW took advantage of the undersized Wasps to build a 60-16 advantage in the paint. The Wasps struggled to match the Seahawk’s length, misfiring on 20 three-point shots.

The Seahawks head west for the Thanksgiving holiday. The team will face Boise State for the first time on Friday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena before a clash at Stanford on Sunday, Dec. 1.