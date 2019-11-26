Wilmington airport gears up for busiest holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll be joining more than 11,000 of your closest friends.

Airport Deputy Director Gary Broughton says this is the busiest holiday season for ILM.

He says this time last year airlines at ILM booked more than 10,000 people. This week, he says airline departures will exceed that number by about six percent.

“It’s condensed into just a few days travel,” Broughton said. “Most folks are going out today and tomorrow, and coming back Sunday or Monday.”

Broughton says TSA has added more staff to ensure a smooth operation, yet he still suggests you arrive at least two hours before departure.

Jeanne White lives only about 10 minutes away, but got here early because she prefers to wait at the airport.

“You never know because they said, it’s going to be very crowded today and tomorrow, so we decided we’d rather sit out in the back, read magazines, have something to eat, then stand in line,” White said.

Broughton recommends you call your airline in advance for possible changes.

You can check for airport parking spaces here.