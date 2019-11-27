AIDS Memorial Quilt comes to Cape Fear for remembrance and education

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — World AIDS Day is Sunday and the Cape Fear region will be able to commemorate it with panels of the famed AIDS Memorial Quilt.

The Quilt is an enormous memorial to celebrate the lives of people who have died of AIDS-related causes. All together the quilt weighs an estimated 54 tons and as of 2016 it is the largest piece of community folk art in the world. Each panel is 3 by 6 feet or the size of a human grave.

- Advertisement -

SEEDS of Healing is collaborating with the Frank Harr Foundation to bring 20 panels to various locations in Wilmington for two weeks. The 2nd Annual Red Ribbon Event is December 1 at the Cameron Art Museum. It is designed to bring awareness to the continuing epidemic and help marginalized populations in the community.

More information and tickets are available by clicking here.