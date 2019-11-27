Bicyclist hit by pickup truck on Snow’s Cut Bridge

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday night on Snow’s Cut Bridge.

Trooper D.R. Key with State Highway Patrol says a call came in at 11:30 p.m. involving a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a bicyclist.

Key says the bicyclist appeared to have been in the roadway and was hit from behind by the truck.

The bicyclist was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is on the borderline of moderate to serious injury.

The Toyota Tacoma driver is currently charged with DWI while other charges are pending.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.