Butterball turkey hotline opens to help with holiday cooking questions

(CNN) — Getting everything ready for your Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, but you can get some help!

The Butterball Turkey hotline is already up and running. The free call-in hotline is staffed by expertly trained operators.

The Butterball staff can help you with all the basic questions like:

“Hot do I thaw my turkey?”

“How long does it take to cook my turkey?”

“What do I do with the giblets?”

The Butterball staff is also equipped to handle some of the odd questions you may have as well.

One year, a caller asked if it was okay to bathe his toddler in the same bathtub where he was thawing the turkey.

Another caller was in a panic because his turkey was too big for the oven. He wrapped it in a towel, took it outside and stomped on it to break a few bones.

If you need some turkey help, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line number is open through December 24. The number to call is 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372).

If you prefer to text for help, send a message to 844-877-3456. You can also check the hotline’s hours before you reach out. All hours are in Central Standard Time.