Cold-stunned sea turtles being treated at Surf City rehab center

SURF CITY, NC (WNCT) — 20 cold-stunned sea turtles from New England have been flown into eastern North Carolina for rehabilitation.

The sea turtles arrived at the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology Thursday afternoon after undergoing several tests in New England.

Seven of those cold-stunned sea turtles were driven to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City Friday morning.

Biologist Sarah Finn said when the water reaches below 55 degrees, sea turtles are at risk of becoming hypothermic. Their core body temperature decreases causing internal and external effects.

“Generally with cold-stunned you want to warm them gradually. It’s important to not warm them too rapidly, that can cause a lot of issues,” said Finn.

The turtles were placed in black tubs as they began treatment. One by one each sea turtle was taken a look at, bathed, and applied ointment if needed. Then they were introduced to some food.

