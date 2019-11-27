‘Family Band KC’ to headline variety show benefitting Whiteville High School drama students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a great way to ring in the holiday season and hear talented musicians perform, then head to Whiteville for an exciting variety show taking place Thursday, Dec. 5.

Hosted by The Family Band KC, the show will be held in historic Bowers Auditorium located on the campus of Whiteville High School. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $10.

The band has partnered with the News Reporter and will sing over a special slideshow of archival photos that tell the history of Whiteville.

The Family Band KC is comprised of brother and sister duo, Isabel and Evans Humpreys, and their mother, Kathryn Caine.

Isabel sings lead vocal and plays flute. Evans is a virtuoso stand up and electric bass player, and sings harmony. Both teens are active members of the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Caine has earned critical acclaim and national success with Whiteville, Down Home Girl and When I Was His Wife.

The band has just released its debute EP “Rogue Chapel.” During the variety show, all sales of the CD will be donated to the Whiteville High School Drama Team.

“All of the sales from the concert will go toward funding the WHS Trust to perform at the Fringe Festival in Scotland,” Caine said.

The August 2020 trip is going to cost about $6,000 per student. Recently, WWAY featured the school’s drama and dance teacher, Julia Heckathorn, as our ‘Teacher of the Week.’

The variety show is just one of many performances planned in the coming months to help students raise money for the trip.