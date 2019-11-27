Florist opens Nativity and Christmas Expo after recovering from major storm damage

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — A holiday tradition in our area is making a big comeback this year.

It is called the Tabor City Nativity and Christmas Expo. Hurricanes Matthew and Florence caused $20,000 worth of damages to the store.

Now, it is back in business.

From the outside looking in, you’d never think there could be so many depictions of the birth of Jesus Christ. Owner Rodney Gore says he is proud to show them off.

“No matter how ugly or how pretty they are, they’re still Jesus,” Gore said.

Gore is a florist by trade, but he’s also known around town as the man with the nativity scenes.

“I also collect Madonnas, and I also collect the flight when they went into Egypt,” Gore expressed.

He has thousands of pieces in his shop.

“If it’s one that I don’t have then I buy it, and of course everything has a price tag on it, but here, everything is equal,” Gore said.

Last year Gore was not able to display his treasures because of damage from the previous storms.

However, this year, he’s back and now in a new store, ready to share the “reason for the season” with everyone who walks through his doors.

“I just wonder how many people it has touched to know that they’re holding baby Jesus. Of course we know that this is just a figure, and that he lives above, but without this we could have never had Christmas,” Gore said.

For the hours and location you can reach Gore at by phone at (910) 640-8701 or (910) 653-2653.