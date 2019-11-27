Landfall Foundation’s Holiday Marketplace promises gifts for everyone on your list

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are right around the corner and the Landfall Foundation is making sure you have something special for everyone on your shopping list.

The Landfall Foundation’s Holiday Marketplace is a holiday shopping tradition which kicks off Tuesday.

It is open to the public and shoppers can enjoy buying seasonal gifts while supporting the greater Wilmington area.

There will be a wide variety of high-end local vendors, complimentary snacks and a cash bar to enjoy while you shop the evening away.

Tickets and more information are available by clicking here.