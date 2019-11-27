Mariah Carey breaks three world records with ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Christmas came early for the one and only Mariah Carey this year, who was presented with a Guinness World Records title this weekend for her festive international hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You". (Photo: Denise Truscello via Guiness World Records)

(ABC News) — The Queen of Christmas got an early gift this year courtesy of Guinness World Records.

During her holiday concert in Las Vegas over the weekend, Mariah Carey was presented with a record-breaking title certificate for her Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as well as a copy of the Guinness World Records 2020 edition.

The song recently broke the record for highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart by a solo artist. It also earned the title for most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) and most weeks in the U.K. singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

“We’re excited to welcome Mariah Carey into the Guinness World Records family through her incredible achievements for her hit single, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You,'” Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric said in a statement.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Carey’s holiday album, “Merry Christmas.” Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour” finishes up its Las Vegas run on Nov. 30 and picks up again on the East Coast Dec. 7.

