New Hanover sweeps Northside-Jacksonville in home opener

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover Wildcats played inside Brogden Hall for the first time this season on Tuesday night and came away with a pair of wins over Northside-Jacksonville.

The girls game was dominated by Wildcat sophomore Andrehya Shuford. She finished with a game high 30 points as New Hanover rolled to the 66-31 win over the Monarchs. Junior Tamia Marshall chipped in 12 points for New Hanover on 5-7 shooting.

In the boys game, Northside-Jacksonville held the 21-19 lead at the halftime break, but the Wildcats outscored the Monarchs by nine in the second half for the 60-53 victory. Demirion Barnett finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the win.

New Hanover will travel to take on Lumberton next Tuesday night.