North Carolina teen becomes city’s 100th homicide victim of 2019

By
Associated Press
-
0
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating shooting (Photo: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A teenager who died after a shooting is reported to be the 100th homicide victim in North Carolina’s largest city.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour died at a Charlotte hospital on Tuesday after he was shot near a shopping center on Monday.

- Advertisement -

According to police, someone called 911 to report shots fired. When officers arrived, they found neither a victim nor a shooter. Soon after, staffers at a local hospital notified police of a gunshot wound victim.

Police said Isenhour was transferred from Atrium Health University City Hospital to Carolinas Medical Center Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The newspaper says Charlotte last reported 100 homicides in 1993. There have been no arrests in the case thus far.

You Might Also Like