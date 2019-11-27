Papa John’s founder ate 40 pizzas in 30 days and says it’s gotten worse

(CNN) — Cheaper ingredients. Worse pizza?

Papa John’s founder and former CEO John Schnatter gave his first major interview since being ousted from the company, and it’s safe to say he’s not happy with the way things went down.

Schnatter, 58, gave the wide-ranging interview with Kentucky TV station WDRB where he criticized the pizza chain for everything from the quality of the pizza to its upper management.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza,” Schnatter said of the company.