Police arrest man after teen shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday on Red Cross Street in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 27-year-old Koredreese Robert Tyson has been arrested in the shooting of a 19 year old.

Tyson is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, local ordinance violation and going armed to the terror of the people.

He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Police say additional charges pending.

According to WPD, Tyson, a validated gang member, was arrested in April 2018 in connection with a shooting and assaulting a female.