Red Lobster releases ugly biscuit sweater to keep biscuits warm

(WWAY) — The holidays and Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits are both known to make people feel warm and fuzzy inside.

This year, Red Lobster is introducing a special way for biscuit lovers to show their pride: limited-edition Cheddar Bay Biscuit “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters.



The festive sweaters come with an insulated pocket to keep the beloved biscuits warm.

The sweaters will be available for purchase for $39.99 on the restaurant’s first-ever pop-up merchandise store, redlobstershop.com, at noon Tuesday.

The store will also have collectibles and stocking stuffers like fanny packs and T-shirts for a limited time.