Victim’s identity released in fatal shooting near Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting near Southport.

BCSO says the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Beech Tree Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman with the Sheriff’s Office said the victim in this case is Christopher David Wimmer, 40.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says this was an isolated domestic incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Neighbors say they heard multiple shots and are shocked this happened since Carolina Place is usually peaceful.

The Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released as the investigation continues.