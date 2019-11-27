Winter allergies? Your Christmas tree could be to blame

You may have seen something called ‘Christmas Tree Syndrome’ online. It’s real.

Dr. Priya Warrier is an allergist and says the term is helping clear up a misconception that allergies are only associated with the spring and fall.

- Advertisement -

“In the winter there are different triggers, but your allergies can still be a problem,” said Dr. Warrier.

If you have a live Christmas tree it may be the culprit behind your winter allergies, or more specifically, the mold on the branches.

“Over the span of time that tree is in your house, researchers have measured the levels of mold in the air and we’ve seen a spike,” Dr. Warrier said

Related Article: New Trump rules would further restrict legal immigration

Read more here.