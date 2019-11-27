WRAAP and NC Food Bank feed those in need for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place and the North Carolina Food Bank held its annual food distribution on Wednesday.

“The purpose of this is not just to show people we appreciate them,”WRAAP Executive Director Daryl Dockery said. “There is a hunger issue in Wilmington.”

Volunteers came out to Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church today to help distribute the food.

For the past 12 years WRAAP and the NC Food Bank has partnered to feed those in need on Thanksgiving.

“We are able to address the food shortage for a lot of our families in Wilmington,” Dockery said.

The two organizations provide healthy options for the community to pick up and prepare on Thanksgiving day.

“Honestly, the first emotion is gratitude,” NC Food Bank Outreach Coordinator Erin Courtney said. “To be able to feed the community and see them come out…it makes me feel so thankful to be able to help.”

Courtney says involvement in the community counts–and always helps others. Whether it’s a monetary donation or hours spent volunteering.