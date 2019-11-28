Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) — Bookmark this! Some Black Friday deals are coming, and some deals are already here.

With Thanksgiving on the 28th, 2019 is the shortest holiday season in six years, and retailers are trying hard to attract shoppers from Black Friday until Cyber Monday.

Still, more than 165 million U.S. consumers will shop over Thanksgiving weekend, and holiday retail sales are estimated to reach approx. $730 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

The top reasons consumers are planning to shop? Around 65% say “the deals are just too good,” according to the NRF. And this season, they’re expected to spend big — an average of $1,047.83 per person.

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.

Happy shopping!

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday links will be added as they become available.

Popular Black Friday Deals, Cyber Monday Sales

Walmart

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Target

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Best Buy

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Macy’s

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Verizon

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Amazon

Black Friday | Cyber Monday

Kohl’s

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Ulta Beauty

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

GameStop

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

eBay

Cyber Monday

Costco

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

AT&T

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

T-Mobile

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Bass Pro Shops

Black Friday | Find a store

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Home Depot

Black Friday |Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe’s

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots

Weekly Ad | Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Staples

Black Friday | Find a store

Newegg

Black Friday | Cyber Week

Barnes & Noble

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

DSW

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

JCPenney

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store

Zales

Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store