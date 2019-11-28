Santa helper who was ridiculed to get special seat this holiday

FORT MILL, SC (WSOC) — One of Santa’s helpers, who said he was ridiculed while working at a South Carolina business, is getting support from a Charlotte fireman.

Tony Harkey, also known as Santa Tony, read Facebook comments he said were made after he worked a shift at a local store as one of Santa’s helpers.

“Do not go this year for Xmas pics — guy looks nothing like Santa,” one person posted.

Santa Tony told Channel 9 he believes the comments had to do with the color of his skin.

Charlotte firefighter Maos Baldwin contacted Santa Tony Wednesday.

“When I saw that, I wanted to apologize even though I didn’t have anything to do with it, just let him know you’re bigger than the circumstance is, and you can rebound you know,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin owns a firetruck and uses it for several parades and special events every Christmas.

Read more here.