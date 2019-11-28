This local bird rescue wants your Thanksgiving leftovers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For those of you who are cooking up a storm and are wondering what to do with all of the leftovers, this local bird rescue wants to take them.

Skywatch Bird Rescue in Castle Hayne is accepting leftover donations for their feathery friends.

They say they have many omnivore type birds that would be more than happy to finish up your scraps, adding cooked or raw food are both okay to donate.



The rescue asks that you simply toss all of the food in a plastic bag, then freeze it until you find the time to drop it off.

Skywatch Bird Rescue is located at 3600 Lynn Avenue.