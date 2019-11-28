TJ Maxx, HomeGoods sold recalled products linked to infant fatalities

(ABC News) — Federal inspectors have issued a warning about several products that were being sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, despite them being previously recalled.

Nineteen products were sold to hundreds of consumers at various locations.

The warning was issued Tuesday after it was discovered that the stores, which are owned by TJX Companies, sold the 19 different products that had previously been recalled between 2014 and 2019, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Check the full list of products here.

The items included child sleeper accessories, kids’ rattles and kitchen utensils.

One of the items, the Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, had been recalled in June after infant deaths were reported on similar sleeper accessories.

The retailers were also still selling the Kids II rocking sleeper, which was recalled in April after five infant deaths were reported.

“Hazards include infant fatalities, fire, burn, choking, fall, laceration, skin irritation, explosion or other injuries depending on the product,” the regulatory agency said in a release.

“At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place,” the company said in a statement to ABC News. “We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall.”

“Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedy listed in the recall, which is either a refund, replacement or repair,” the CPSC recall said.

For more information, the CPSC shared information to contact the companies directly for “recall details” with specific stores with instructions:

T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.