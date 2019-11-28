UNCW Men’s Basketball starts road trip at Boise State

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Two fast-paced offenses riding winning streaks meet for the first time in the City of Trees late Friday when UNCW visits Boise State for a post-Thanksgiving clash at blue and orange clad ExtraMile Arena.

UNCW and BSU tip at 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT) at the 12,480-seat arena. It marks UNCW’s debut in the Gem State.

The Seahawks, 5-3, have won two in a row for the first time this season after overwhelming NCAA Division III Emory & Henry, 122-66, in a record-setting night Tuesday at Trask Coliseum. Three school records fell and two others were tied in the mismatch.

Junior guard Mike Okauru nailed down the program’s first triple double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He achieved the feat with 6:48 remaining in the second half when the Florida transfer found freshman forward Imajae Dodd down low for a basket under the tin.

UNCW is the playing the first portion of a western swing that will also take the Seahawks to California for a return game with Pac-12 member Stanford. The Cardinal defeated the Seahawks, 72-59, last November at Trask Coliseum.

Coach C.B. McGrath ‘s club, averaging 80.2 points through eight games, faces a stiff test in the 3-2 Broncos. The home team has won two straight extra-period games vs BYU (72-68, 1OT) and Pacific (82-76, 3OT) and features four players averaging in double figures, topped by Derek Alston’s 21.4 ppg average.

The Broncos have won 20 or more games in seven of Coach Leon Rice’s nine seasons. He employs a senior-laden lineup that – like the Seahawks – pushes the ball quickly up the floor.

In taking on Boise State, the Seahawks cross off another state on their basketball opponent list through the years. Including the Broncos, UNCW has battled opponents in 44 of the 50 states in the country (Kansas, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada, Montana and South Dakota are the holdouts).