Wilmington Fire Department hosts Thanksgiving feast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Fire Department had some early morning calls on Thanksgiving but they still celebrated the holiday with their families and fellow first responders.

Many of Wilmington’s on duty firefighters gathered at the Wilmington Fire Department Head Quarters to have their annual Thanksgiving feast.

The fire department cooked up a wide variety of foods including deviled eggs, turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy and had a wide variety of deserts.

Other first responders in the area such as the Wilmington Police Department attended the annual event to give thanks with those around them.

Wilmington Fire Department Captain Derek Mickler told us why it’s so important for them to work on Thanksgiving.

“We are working on Thanksgiving day which is a very important day for us to give thanks and celebrate along with our families, but also for first response as well to. So Thanksgiving day is three times more likely to have a house fire due to a cooking fire then any other day of the year, so it’s very important that we are on duty for that,” Mickler said

Mickler also added that there were over 50 firefighters working through out the city on Thanksgiving.