Crowd enjoys annual Dickens Holiday event

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds if not thousands people made their way to Hay Street in Fayetteville on Friday for the 20th annual Dickens Holiday.

Vendors, Black Friday shoppers, and festive participants left little standing room on Hay Street.

Each of the guests were given candles as the street lights went out Christmas carols were sung.

Amanda Bartlett was one of the Victorian Holiday performers — who dress up much like the classic characters from Charles Dickens’ stories.

“So this is our Dickens Festival. It’s the day after Thanksgiving. We start our Christmas season. You can come shop, dress up, tango with a bobby or two,” Bartlett said.

After the Christmas carols, the night sky became bright as fireworks lit up the sky.