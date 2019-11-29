Dozens wait in line for doors to open on Black Friday

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping day’s of the year. It is one that customers have no problems with waiting outside in the cold for.

“We go black Friday shopping every year. It’s like a tradition for us. Like we buy shirts and everything,” Ashley Stambauth said.

Others just want to be out in the action.

“It’s crazy. I want my Worldstar moment. I just want to see people fighting over TVs and stuff. If I find something that I want, then I’ll buy it. I’m just here for the show,” Jason Barbour said.

While he was the first one in line at Target, dozens showed up just before the doors open. Even best buy had a crowd.

“I just came from my job, Walmart. I’ve been working there all night, and apple watches has sold out, and I don’t think we’re going to get a new shipment for a little bit of time,” Sedric Kelley expressed.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 114.6 million people are expected to shop today.

Even though its a significant day, Black Friday is not as big as it used to be. Pricewaterhousecoopers says only 36% plan to shop on Black Friday this year, down from 51 percent in 2016.