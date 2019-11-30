Festive boats light up Intracoastal Waterway

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 36th Annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla lit up Wrightsville Beach on Saturday.

Every year the Blockade Runner presents a festive weekend to kick off the Christmas season.

- Advertisement -

The waters are filled with boats and people with lots of holiday spirit.

Crowds gathered into businesses and onto docks along the waterway to see the mesmerizing light displays and hear the sounds of Christmas.

Two friends say this is a special way for them to reunite for the holiday season.

Related Article: Winds and currents push jellyfish into NC coastal waters

“We want to make this a tradition because it’s just so nice and cool,” Mia Kirbo said.

“It’s a nice way to meet up after Thanksgiving to have something to do,” Brennon Register said.

The Flotilla awards boats that stand out with titles such as Best in Show, Best Sailboat, Best Costumes and Crew Spirit, and more.