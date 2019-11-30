Good samaritan donates coats to dogs at Conway animal shelter

Humans aren’t the only ones who want to keep warm during the fall and winter seasons.

In early November Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission in Conway asked for the community’s help to find warm coats for the dogs at the shelter.

That’s when Alexandria VonEdenbourgh of Myrtle Beach took matters into her own hands.

She purchased and donated 15 warm coats for the puppies at the shelter. She also delivered treats! VonEdenbourgh said she couldn’t think about all of those dogs out in the cold without something to keep them warm.

“I went to 5 different stores that night, I went to Walmart, Target, Belk and two animal pet shops to collect all the 15 of them that I got because they only had a couple at each place but I was determined I was going to have it to the dogs by the next morning and I was able to get it to them so I was happy,” said VonEdenbourgh.

