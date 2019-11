WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Headed into Friday night there were only two Cape Fear area teams left fighting for a state championship and now only one remains. The New Hanover Wildcats used a strong second half on their way to the 47-21 win over Gray’s Creek in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3AA Playoffs. Hoggard put together a strong defensive effort, but fell to the defending state champions Wake Forest, 13-0 in Class 4AA.

