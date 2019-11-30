Man charged with deadly southeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – A man has been charged with shooting another man to death in southeast Charlotte Friday night, police said.

Reginald Lawrence, 46, was found shot to death around 10 p.m. on Pebblestone Drive, near the intersection of Village Lake Drive and East Independence Boulevard.

Carlton Benbow, 32, has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.

