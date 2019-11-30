NC children donate Thanksgiving feast to USO as Christmas gift for Dad

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) – Three children in eastern North Carolina have donated a Thanksgiving feast to the USO as a Christmas gift to their father.

Ellie, Noah, and Judah Spellman decided they would make sure military families had enough food for thanksgiving to share this year. Their gesture comes in part because Thanksgiving is their dad’s favorite holiday.

- Advertisement -

Their donation will feed about 300 service members, according to WCTI. It was about $600 worth of food for the USO of North Carolina.

Click here to read more.