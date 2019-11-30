Small businesses, big hearts: Shoppers support community on Small Business Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After a day spent filling their bellies, people go out and empty their wallets.

The busiest shopping weekend of the year begins with Black Friday and is followed by Small Business Saturday.

“Shopping with us and any small business keeps it in the community,” Heart of Carolina Owner Lisa LaRue said.

LaRue says shopping small not only means finding unique gifts, but also helping your neighbors.

“It keeps the CEOs of big businesses from buying another vacation home and helps keep our community rolling,” LaRue said.

The Cotton Exchange is home to stores like LaRue’s that sell products made here in the Carolinas, some as locally as Wilmington, Southport, and Leland.

Shoppers filled the stores looking for the perfect gifts for the ones they love.

“It’s much more personal than things like Amazon,” Karin Greeson said.

Greeson says her family frequently supports small businesses and it has become a tradition for them to visit The Cotton Exchange on Small Business Saturday.

Once you have found those perfect, personal gifts you can head downstairs for complementary gift wrapping by the Wilmington Woman’s Club.

“It’s just so important for the community,” Ida Newton said.

“And it’s a lot of fun,” Mary Lou Kueffer said.

The Wilmington Woman’s Club will be wrapping gifts every Friday and Saturday at The Cotton Exchange until Christmas.

While you are there picking out the presents for friends and family, be sure to stop by and tell Santa what’s on your wish-list this year.