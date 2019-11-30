State Champions Game a hit for New Hanover Baseball

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Some of the greatest New Hanover Wildcats to ever play the game of baseball hit the field on Saturday afternoon for the first “State Champions Game”.

It was a friendly exhibition game between the New Hanover 1993/1994 and 2018/2019 State Championship teams. The rosters included former Wildcat standouts Trot Nixon, Blake Walston, Chris Moore, Jac Croom, and so many more.

“Bringing this whole thing together was a great idea,”said former Boston Red Sox Trot Nixon. “We had a tremendous turnout and I can’t thank the people enough for coming out to support our program.”

The seven inning game came down to the wire, but it was the “Wild Ones” from 2018-2019 coming out with the 6-5 win.

“It was great to be back with all these kids, we’ve grown up playing the game together,”said 2019 MLB first round draft pick Blake Walston. “It is awesome to have fundraiser like this, I know it means a lot to everybody in this community.”

All the funds that were raised at the event will be put towards the New Hanover High School Baseball program.