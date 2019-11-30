Stores placed on lockdown after fights break out at Carolina Place Mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WSOC) – Pineville police responded to fights outside the Carolina Place Mall on Black Friday. Officers tell Channel 9 two groups got into a fight at the mall just before 4 p.m. Friday.

“Pineville officers who were working off duty at the mall arrived within seconds, and both groups dispersed immediately.

There was one report that someone in the group flashed a handgun, but that is unconfirmed at this time.” said Lt. Corey Copley.

The Pineville Police Department says a few stores were placed on lockdown for a short time during those fights.

