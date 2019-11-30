Suspect wanted for murder after shooting in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – Horry County Police say a person was shot and killed in the North Lake subdivision off Highway 319 in Conway Friday night.

Twenty-six-year-old Aarin Jamal “AJ” Michael is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting, according to police.

- Advertisement -

A preliminary investigation shows that Michael got into an altercation with the victim. At some point during the altercation, police say evidence suggests Michael fired a gun at the victim and then fled.

Police say the victim died shortly after arriving at the emergency room.

Click here to read more.