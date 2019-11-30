UNCW Men’s Basketball falls on the road in Boise

BOISE,ID (WWAY)–The Boise State Broncos outscored UNCW by 16 in the second half on Friday night to down the Seahawks in the non-conference match up, 80-59.

The turning point in the ballgame came with 8:23 left in the second half, when the Broncos went on 12-0 scoring run. The Seahawks were never able to recover falling to 5-4 on the year.

Jaylen Sims led UNCW offensively in the loss scoring a team-high 16 points, while Marten Linssen chipped in 14 points and 7 rebounds. Boise State had three players finish in double figures spearheaded by Derrick Alston’s 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

UNCW will continue their western road trip on Sunday against the Stanford Cardinal. Stanford won the meeting between the two schools last season 72-59 inside Trask Coliseum. Tip-off from Palo Atlto on Sunday afternoon is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.