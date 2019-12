WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/WPDE) — A new law is now in effect, increasing the penalty for violating North Carolina’s “Move Over” law.

Starting December 1, 2019, drivers who fail to slow down or move over for stopped emergency vehicles, and it results in death or serious injury, will face a higher punishment.

Now, people could face prison time for violating the law.

