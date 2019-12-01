Pender High student chosen as Carolina Panthers 2019 Community Captain

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Every year, the Carolina Panthers pick their team of Community Captains, made up of student athletes around the state.

This year, one student was chosen from right here in the Cape Fear.

Pender High School student Mayce Wood was chosen as one of the Panthers’ 2019 Community Captains.

The student athletes are chosen for going above and beyond in their community.

Wood was picked for her dedication to community service in Pender County.

Wood says she never expected to win when she applied for the award.