Pumpkins out, Christmas Trees In

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When the clock struck midnight on Thanksgiving, all the pumpkins turned into Christmas Trees in Wilmington.

Sadly, it’s a little less magical than that. Barr Evergreens hauls two truckloads of trees down from West Jefferson every week.

Those truckloads can hold more than 600 trees.

Christmas Trees need just the right weather to grow and Barr Evergreens Manager Brad Jordan says, fortunately, Hurricane Florence did not have a negative impact on the their growth.

“It’s been growing good, we’ve had zero problems,” Jordan said. Plenty of rainfall and they’ve probably grown about a foot this year.”

Jordan says their busiest days are Saturdays and Sundays, but not to worry because they have plenty of trees to accommodate their customers.