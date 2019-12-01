Pumpkins out, Christmas Trees In

By
Sydney Bouchelle
-
0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When the clock struck midnight on Thanksgiving, all the pumpkins turned into Christmas Trees in Wilmington.

Sadly, it’s a little less magical than that. Barr Evergreens hauls two truckloads of trees down from West Jefferson every week.

- Advertisement -

Those truckloads can hold more than 600 trees.

Christmas Trees need just the right weather to grow and Barr Evergreens Manager Brad Jordan says, fortunately, Hurricane Florence did not have a negative impact on the their growth.

“It’s been growing good, we’ve had zero problems,” Jordan said. Plenty of rainfall and they’ve probably grown about a foot this year.”

Jordan says their busiest days are Saturdays and Sundays, but not to worry because they have plenty of trees to accommodate their customers.

 

You Might Also Like