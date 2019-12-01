SEEDS of Healing and Frank Harr Foundation honor World AIDS Day in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — SEEDS of Healing hosted the second annual Red Ribbon Event at the Cameron Art Museum on Sunday.

SOH collaborated with the Frank Harr Foundation to bring 20 panels of the AIDS quilt to Wilmington to raise awareness for the disease on World AIDS Day. Four of those panels are at the Cameron Art Museum.

The quilt is made up of 3×6 panels, the same size as a grave would be, for those who have lost their lives to the disease.

SEEDS of Healing Executive Director Leshonda Wallace says it is important to educate and raise awareness for the disease to remove the stigma.

“The epidemic still exists and we have to continue to do something about it,” Wallace said. “Make sure everyone has access to screening, make sure everyone has access to treatment, and people to not feel stigmatized because we want them to seek care.”

The AIDS Quilt will be in Wilmington for two weeks. For more information on the quilt and where it will be visit the Frank Harr Foundation’s website.