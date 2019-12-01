WWAY celebrates holiday season by reading to children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A beloved tradition here at WWAY is reading The Polar Express to children at the Wilmington Railroad Museum.

On Sunday, Hannah Patrick read to an audience full of smiling faces.

Before the reading begins, the kids line up and the conductor blows his whistle, calling for passengers to board The Polar Express.

The conductor says the best part is the looks on their faces.

“We get to see a lot of excited, happy faces,” Conductor Mark Koenig said. “In anticipation of hearing the story out of a book instead of a movie. As well as seeing someone they might recognize from television.”

After the reading, Santa made a surprise visit and the children enjoyed some hot cocoa.

For more information on the readings, visit the Wilmington Railroad Museum’s website.