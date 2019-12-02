Brad Shirley to take over as Leland police chief in February

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — When Leland Police Chief Mike James retires on February 1, his right hand man will assume the role of police chief.

The Town of Leland has named Deputy Chief Brad Shirley as James’ replacement.

- Advertisement -

“Chief James has been a mentor to me, someone I could call upon for advice, since I came to Brunswick County,” said Shirley. “So, it is exciting for me to now be following in his footsteps and building upon his success. I look forward to continuing to be a part of this great team he has helped put together.”

Before being named deputy chief in late 2018, Shirley spent five years as chief of police in Boiling Spring Lakes. Before that, he worked as a firefighter and at police departments in Gibsonville and Graham.

Missy Rhodes, Assistant Town Manager, said Shirley was a natural fit for the Town’s top law enforcement position.

“We believe that Brad’s previous experience, coupled with his time here with the Leland Police Department, will make for a seamless transition in February,” she said.

Chief James agreed.

“Stepping out of law enforcement and leaving the Town is going to be bittersweet, but I feel good knowing I am leaving the Leland Police Department in very capable hands,” said James.

James has spent 37 years in law enforcement. He came to Leland in February of 2012. After his retirement, James plans to return to his hometown of Mayodan to be closer to his children and grandchildren.