Helping birds flock together

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY)– Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday?

Tuesday is the day known as an international day of charitable giving, and many organizations in our area would like your help.

Organizations like the SkyWatch Bird Rescue in Castle Hayne.

The non-profit was created ten years ago to help rehabilitate birds and raise awareness. Donations pay for the rescue’s needs including vet bills, medication, housing, food and more.

SkyWatch volunteer Julie Krisanda told us why being part of Giving Tuesday is so important.

“It’s just the one time of year that you really have the chance to have your donation matched, by the Bill Gates foundation, PayPal, and Facebook so it doubles your impact.”

SkyWatch is also helping other animals like donkeys, goats and more.

If you can’t donate financially for Giving Tuesday, you can drop off your Thanksgiving or daily leftovers. Many birds are omnivores and will eat your scraps.

To donate to SkyWatch Bird Rescue click here.