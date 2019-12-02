New laws now in effect across state

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Significant changes to North Carolina’s justice system for young offenders and sex-related offenses begin this weekend.

No longer will 16- and 17-year-olds be automatically tried in adult court for most nonviolent or less serious felonies as the state’s long-awaited “Raise the Age” initiative takes effect. Victims of child sex abuse will have more time as adults to seek civil damages against perpetrators. And a court decision preventing women from legally revoking consent is getting overridden.

- Advertisement -

These changes are among about 30 state laws passed or amended this year that will be enforced starting Sunday.

To read more, click here.