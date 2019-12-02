‘Pony Patrol’ at NC coast needs volunteers

HARKERS ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — If you ever wanted a job working along the wild horses at the North Carolina beaches, here’s your chance.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials are looking for volunteers for the “Pony Patrol.” The patrol act as ambassadors for the horses by “helping the public enjoy the horses safely and in appropriate ways.”

The chosen volunteers will work four-hour shifts at least four times a month walking the beaches and telling guests about the wild horses and the barrier islands on which they live.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and be able to walk the beach. There are opportunities for both Shackleford Banks and the islands within the Rachel Carson Reserve.

Interested candidates can apply online through Jan. 10, 2020. The winners will be chosen sometime next year.

The patrol is a partnership through Cape Lookout National Seashore, the Rachel Carson Reserve and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses.