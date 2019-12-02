Truck crashes into building on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A driver was transported to the hospital after crashing his truck into a building Monday morning.

The accident happened around 6:21 a.m. in the 4700 block of Carolina Beach Road near Silva Terra Road.

The business that was damaged is Clark Properties. A family member who lives next to the building told WWAY it appears the driver suffered a stroke.

It appears the driver was traveling southbound on Carolina Beach Road when he ran off the road to the right, striking the corner of the cinderblock building.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.