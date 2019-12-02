Whiteville woman charged in separate shootings

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – A Whiteville woman faces several charges in two shootings that happened last week.

Whiteville Police arrested Linda Faye Hickman, 33, of Canal Street, on Thursday for a shooting that happened the day before. According to warrants, on Wednesday, Hickman injured five people and shot into a home on East Columbus Street.

Police said during their investigation, they learned of a separate shooting that happened on Thursday, which resulted in more charges for Hickman.

In all, Hickman is charged with the following:

five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

two counts of discharging fiream into occupied property

two counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits

injury to real property

Hickman is being held under a $351,000 bond.

Hickman was previously charged in 2016 with animal cruelty, after allegedly stabbing her dog while arguing with her boyfriend.